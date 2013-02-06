Defense Nutrition Announces the Release of Controlled Fatigue Training on DVD

Woodlands, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Individuals can now manage to control fatigue and supercharge their performance without having to waste time on boring aerobics or prolonged endurance training.



Fitness expert Ori Hofmekler, also known for his Warrior Diet, created Controlled Fatigue Training “CFT” with the mission to methodically condition the human body to resist fatigue and sustain strength under extreme physical stress.



According to Hofmekler, “The ultimate survival professionals were always the warriors – Spartans, Gladiators, Romans, kung-fu fighters, etc. From the greenest recruit to the elite of the elite, no one would have ever caught them doing bench presses…warriors routinely practiced fighting drills; their survival was at stake, and their lives depended on their physical skills, not their look. Sure, warriors were muscular, but their muscles were built with strong and durable fibers, geared for fight or flight activities, not for a show.”



Hofmekler’s training system is now available on DVD as taught by Ori himself along with Ori’s newly- revised training manual, “The Super Muscle Workout,” which serves as an extended exercise manual of CFT, outlining training and nutritional strategies to skyrocket results. Both Hofmekler’s DVD and manual are available for purchase at www.cftworkout.com.



