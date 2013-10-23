Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Introduction
The BRIC Defense Spending industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC defense spending market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC defense spending market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key defense spending market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
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Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the defense spending industry and had a total market value of $334.9 billion in 2012. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 16% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the defense spending industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $166.2 billion in 2012. This was followed by Russia, India and Brazil with a value of $90.1, $45.5, and $33.2 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the defense spending industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $293.8 billion in 2017, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $141.6, $58.0 and $35.5 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC defense spending market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC defense spending market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC defense spending market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC defense spending market?
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