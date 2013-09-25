"Defense Spending in Belgium" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Defense Spending in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Defense Spending in Belgium industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Belgium defense spending market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Defense spending covers capital items, military personnel, government defense agencies, and related expenditure on defense and peacekeeping. The defense market is segmented to include expenditure on: personnel; equipment; infrastructure; and other expenditure (which represents all other spending). Volume is measured as the active serving personnel in the national army, air force, navy (including marines and coast guard) and other elements of the service, such as Joint Staff. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- Belgian defense spending had a total budget allocation of $5.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.0% between 2008 and 2012.
- Personnel numbers declined with a CARC of -3.4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 33,902 personnel in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CARC of -1.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $4.6bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the defense spending market in Belgium
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the defense spending market in Belgium
Leading company profiles reveal details of key defense spending market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Belgium defense spending market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Belgium economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Belgium defense spending market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Belgium defense spending market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Belgium defense spending market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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