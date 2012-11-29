Deferred Action (DACA) Program to Continue, Denver Immigration Lawyer Explains

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Aretz and Heise Immigration LLC, with two of the top immigration lawyers in Denver, is representing young immigrants in their applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”). With the reelection of President Obama the program’s future is bright!



DACA provides temporary status to qualifying immigrants; preventing them from being placed in removal proceedings for two years and making them eligible for employment authorization.



While DACA is an immigrant friendly program and provides security from deportation and opportunity to work for those who qualify, it does not provide lawful permanent residency, citizenship, or a path to permanent status.



In order to qualify for DACA, individuals have to satisfy these requirements:



1) Entered the U.S. prior to their 16th birthday

2) Be under 31 as of June 15, 2012

3) Resided in the U.S. continuously for the last five years, except for brief, casual trips abroad prior to August 15, 2012

4) Be currently in school at the time of the application, have a high school diploma or GED (or be enrolled in a GED program), or be an honorable discharged veteran

5) Have a clean criminal record (no felonies, serious misdemeanors, more than three misdemeanors or otherwise pose a threat to national security)



It is also important to recognize that approval under the DACA program is based on prosecutorial discretion so additional factors such as evidence of good moral character, family ties within the United States, and family members who are U.S. citizens or LPRS may be considered. If you believe you meet these requirements contact Aretz and Heise Immigration today to start the application process for DACA.



