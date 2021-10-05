DeFi Applications Become the Latest Crypto-Related Fraud Target

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- The number of cryptocurrency hacks and scams has gone into overdrive over the past year. While overall crypto-related fraud activities have been falling since 2019, recent research suggests that this is not the case in niche areas and the latest target is decentralised finance (DeFi) applications and protocols. It's these crimes (De-Fi related crimes) that continue to surge from one quarter to the next and which are proving particularly lucrative - it's estimated that criminals made around US$471 million from De-Fi related crimes between January and July 2021. De-Fi is a burgeoning area of the crypto sector and one that has been growing increasingly quickly in recent months. It is focused on making traditional financial products directly available, such as loans and trading, so that there is no need for dealings with middlemen. The basis of these products is decentralised apps that use blockchain to perform financial functions and to leverage smart contracts.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector in Asia Pacific, including innovative areas such as FinTech jobs in Singapore and those working on De-Fi projects. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown to a full service team with more than 1,000 staff worldwide. Key to Selby Jennings' success has been the areas of expertise that the team has developed, which includes sales and trading, investment management, corporate and investment banking, risk management and legal and compliance as well as FinTech jobs in Singapore. The firm designs a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for a range of organisations across the sector, from innovative FinTech start-ups to global names in finance. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years ensures that the right connections can always be made.



Expertise in FinTech jobs in Singapore at Selby Jennings is reinforced by the robust heritage that the firm has within the Asia Pacific region. This is supported by an unusually broad international reach that sets Selby Jennings apart from other specialist recruiters in this part of the world. As the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries, Selby Jennings is a truly global partner for businesses and individuals looking to have an international hiring experience that really delivers. The team understands the need for all parties to achieve a positive outcome and provides the reassurance of knowing that the process is in safe hands. Each of the consultants at Selby Jennings is highly trained and works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure standards remain high. The firm currently has a wealth of FinTech jobs in Singapore available, as well as opportunities in many other fields including: Blockchain Engineer, Head of Compliance [Fintech] and Quant Trader.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



