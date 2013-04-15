Defiance Secrets to Help Gamers Become the Ultimate Ark Hunter

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Defiance Secrets is a comprehensive step-by-step guide that consists of images on the best weapons to use, how to power level characters, the most powerful EGO Powers to use where and when, dealing with every kind of enemy, secret side quests for remarkable game titles and everything a gamer needs to know to become the ultimate ark hunter.



Defiance is the first attempt to make a fiction that exists across videogame media and TV simultaneously, wherein the player’s actions will affect the series’ direction. This guide aims to help gamers save a lot of time when power leveling. Defiance Secrets eliminates the need for trial and error when power leveling and gives players the efficiency and speed they need when playing the game.



There are numerous guides out there that promise to deliver great results, but not all of them are true to their words. Defiance Secrets strives to give nothing but the best to players who want to get to the top level as fast as possible. Module 1 is the Starter and Boosting Guide that features the most advanced methods, which can be used by those who are unfamiliar with MMOs and FPS. Module 2 discusses Weapon and Mod Optimization that can help players determine the weapons and mods that suit their play style or EGO Powers. Module 3 is the Defiance Speed Leveling Guide that teaches players what they need before they head out on a mission so that they won’t waste time repeatedly failing a quest or doubling back because of unpreparedness. Module 4 or the EGO Powers and Perks Guide explains the most overwhelming synergies between the most powerful EGO Powers as well as picking up the Perks that boost their effectiveness. Module 5 is the Enemy Preparedness Guide that will help players in taking down all enemies in the game.



Defiance Secrets is also offered with a 60-day money back guarantee, so if players are unsatisfied with the guide for any reason, they can always get their money back. This guide will light the players’ path through the whole time they’re playing the game.



For more information about Defiance Secrets, please feel free to visit http://marriagesherpa.org/go/DefianceSecrets



