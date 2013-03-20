Defiant DJ Produces "Perfect Party Playlist"

Wembley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Pascoe Sawyers, who’s been making partygoers move and groove for over 20 years, has complied what he believes is the definitive playlist covering everything from Acid Jazz to Zumba. DJ Pascoe says: “When I first had the idea for doing this it actually scared me because I knew it could lead to feuds, fights and even blood on the dance floor. But in the end I decided it was my duty and responsibility as DJ to voice my opinion, whatever the consequences.”



The book has been endorsed by the National Association of DJs, although Tony Winyard, Chairman of the London Branch, has called DJ Pascoe “a brave man” for putting his name to it. Winyard commented: “Other than politics and religion there are few things that arouse more passion than discussing music, even more so when it comes to rating the best tracks of a genre or era, and Pascoe may be the cause of many an inflamed discussion.”



But the book’s author, who was once physically assaulted by a reveller offended by him playing too many Michael Jackson tracks at a party, is unrepentant. He stands by his decision to publish this collection of his music selections and is challenging anyone who thinks they can do better, to come up with their own lists and post them on Top 10 Tunes.



A defiant DJ Pascoe says: “My lists are based on years of experience and painstaking research on hundreds of dance floors, so I doubt that they will be bettered. I believe we’ve got to Fight For The Right To Party (track number 3 in the Stag Party list) and the ‘close to perfect’ playlists in this book are guaranteed to help you win!”



Note to editors: DJ Pascoe’s Top 10 Tunes is published by My Life is My Business Limited, ISBN 978-0-9557555-1-4.