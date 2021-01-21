Defibrillator Market Key Companies, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027 : Medtronic, Jude Medical

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The defibrillator is a useful device that sends the electric shock through the heart. The electric shock is of high energy and the procedure is called defibrillation. If the heart goes into cardiac arrest, it returns to its normal condition after the procedure. It may look complex, but defibrillators are highly easy to use. When the contraction of the ventricles becomes abnormal, life-threatening arrhythmias may occur and the need for the defibrillator arises. The defibrillator has adhesive patches and Electrocardiogram leads.



Key market players include in the global defibrillator market- Medtronic, Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Koninklijke Philips, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech, HeartSine Technologies, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co, and Schiller AG



Defibrillator Market: Market Drivers

The global defibrillator market is growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Many factors are contributing to the market growth, including rising cases of target diseases, awareness programs on defibrillators, and training programs on the product. The development of MRI-compatible ISDs and CRT-Ds is also a major reason driving the growth of the global defibrillator market. Additionally, emerging markets in developing economies are also giving a boost to market demand. The global market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests throughout the globe.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Defibrillator market analysis on the basis of type, end use, and region:



Global Defibrillator Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

S-ICD

T-ICD

CRT-D

Single Chamber

Dual Chamber



External Defibrillator (ED)

Manual

Automated

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator



Global Defibrillator Market, by End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hospital

- Prehospital

- Public Access Market

- Alternate Care Market

- Home Healthcare



Regional Analysis of the Defibrillator Market includes:

- North America (U.S.A., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Defibrillator Market: Regional Landscape

Throughout the forecast period, the North American region is expected to dominate the global market. The installation of external defibrillators has increased in hospitals, railway stations, schools, etc. Moreover, government regulations favoring the defibrillator sector are also responsible for the growing sales in the global market.



