Defibrillators Market Is Expected to Reach USD 14.2 Billion Globally in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The global Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 14.2billion in 2019.



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Defibrillator devices are used to treat life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices provide an electrical shock, having energy 40 - 400 Joule, to the heart muscles which terminates the arrhythmia and restores the normal sinus rhythm in the heart. Since the defibrillator devices are very useful in preventing deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the large number of SCA incidences across the globe is the major driver for the growth of this market.



Growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and disorders combined with aging of baby boomer population in the U.S. are contributing to the growth of the global defibrillators market.Furthermore, the market is more driven by demand from emerging countries from Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East. Increasing trend towards installations of AEDs at workplaces by businesses is expected to serve as a good opportunity for the growth of global defibrillators market.



The global defibrillators market has been segmented on the basis of product types, end-users and geographic regions. On the basis of defibrillator types, the market is divided into advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and wearable defibrillators. In 2012, implantable defibrillator devices accounted for the largest share by revenue of the global defibrillators followed by ALS defibrillators.The global rise in the healthcare infrastructure which include state-of-the-art hospitals and ambulances equipped with advanced medical devices is seen as a driver for ALS defibrillator segment.



The report also provides market estimations for the end-users of defibrillator devices during the forecast period of 2013 to 2019. The market has been categorized on the basis of end-users into five major segments, namely, hospitals, home, public access, emergency medical services and business workplace. In 2012, the hospitals as an end-user category shared more than 90%of the global defibrillator market.Other segments which are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period are public access and business workplace. The government initiatives for creating awareness about the usefulness of AEDs in SCA will be the crucial factor for the growth of this market. Although the FDA initiatives to tighten the AED approval process, through pre-market approval (PMA), are likely to impact the market negatively, the grace period implementing changes is considerable enough for manufacturers in the defibrillators market.



Geographically, North America is the largest market for defibrillator devices and is expected to retain its top position throughout the forecast period. The rising awareness about the SCA and defibrillators in theUSA and Canada is contributing to overall growth of defibrillators market in the region. In addition, legislations requiring installation of AEDs for public access and 'Samaritan Laws' providing immunity to first responders are driving factors for the market.Europe was the second largest market for defibrillator devices in 2012. During the forecast period, 2013 to 2019, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East are expected to grow at a faster pace than North America and Europe owing to the large patient base, increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and rising per capita expenditure on healthcare. The strengthening of economies in the Asia-Pacific and the subsequent rise in the healthcare infrastructure are propelling the market for defibrillators in this region.



The global defibrillators market is dominated by few major players such as Boston Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Inc. Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Inc. and Zoll Medical Corporation (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation).



The global defibrillators market is segmented as follows:



Global Defibrillators Market, by Product Category



Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Wearable Defibrillators



Global Defibrillators Market, by End-Users



Hospitals

Home

Public Access

Emergency Medical Services

Business Workplace



Global Defibrillators Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East

Latin America

Africa



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