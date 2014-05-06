Defining WCS at June 10th Webinar Hosted by QC Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Defining a warehouse control system (WCS) is not easy. It is ubiquitous and everyone has one, yet not all WCS’s are alike, ranging from Tier 3 to Tier 1. In general a WCS is an Integration Tool, an Execution System, and a Productivity Tool. It permits integrators to provide a more strategic-focused system that delivers dramatic increases in productivity.



Meeting the challenges in the warehouse is something QC Software understands. With over forty end users and more than sixty sites, the WCS leader, has dealt with warehouse issues in retail food & beverage, electronics, automotive, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and pet supplies. With locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe, the challenges have changed dramatically over the past several years.



June 10, 2014 Webinar:

The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, Jerry List, VP of QC Software, and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 10th. Immediate registration is strongly suggested at: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424