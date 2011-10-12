Definitive Online Information Database on Affiliate Website Creation and Marketing Adds More New Articles

Princeton, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Ace Site Creator, a Website dedicated to providing free information on all forms of affiliate marketing, has recently added dozens of new articles to its growing database. The Website has become the most definitive source on the Web for entrepreneurs seeking to learn about building affiliate Websites.



As online marketing has exploded, more potential business entrepreneurs are seeking ways to create money making Websites and enter the affiliate marketing field. Affiliate programs, or associate programs as they are sometimes called, are programs that help bring online traffic to certain merchant's Websites. This is done by offering another Website or blog, known as an affiliate, a percentage of the sales from traffic that is directed to the online merchant. When done properly, affiliate marketing has the advantage of very low overhead costs in comparison to other businesses. Unfortunately, many of the educational resources to learn about this field are either expensive or lacking in vital information.



Ace Site Creator was developed to give people the information they need to build their own affiliate marketing Websites. As the definitive information portal, entrepreneurs can find a wealth of information about the necessary processes to making money online. “No matter whether someone wants to learn how to sell physical products from top affiliate programs, create and monetize Websites with pay-per-click ads from programs like Adsense and using SEO techniques to make them more profitable, you will find the kinds of information needed to make money for the passions you might have for any niche,” said the Ace Site Creator Chief Editor.



Entrepreneurs have more than a dozen different types of affiliate programs from which to choose. Each program comes with a different agreement between the merchant and the Website or blog owner on how payment is determined. The agreement will contain how the traffic will be directed to the merchant Website, such as through links or clicking on banners, and how much the affiliate Website will get for a commission. In addition, it will specify what the commission is based on, such as sending a person to a Website or by someone making a purchase.



Some of the many categories and aspects covered on the information site include detailed information on different types of affiliate marketing, strategies, training, SEO techniques, finding and choosing Website building software, advertising and more. Every topic includes detailed explanations with the many articles arranged by category for easy searching. For more information and to peruse the database of articles, please visit http://www.acesitecreator.com/