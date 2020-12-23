New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A defoamer is an anti-foaming chemical additive that can prevent or decrease the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. These chemicals help in various industrial applications by exhibiting the formation or generation of bubbles. Depending upon the application or performance requirements, defoamers vary in terms of the constituency; they may consist of polydimethylsiloxanes, silicones, stearates, glycols, insoluble oils, or inorganics, like talc and silicates.



Market Drivers



The global defoamers market size accounted for USD 3.36 billion in terms of remunerations in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of around 5% through the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 4.96 billion by 2027. The growing demand for defoamers in various industrial applications, including wastewater processing, fermentation processes, crude oil & fuel transportation, refinery processes, glue or lacquer surface control, esterification, etc., is likely to drive industry growth during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region leads the market, with 42.7% of the total revenue share in 2019. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing product demand for pulp & paper and packaging applications. The North American defoamers market is forecast to exhibit a growth rate of around 5.3% through 2027 due to the presence of established end-use industries in the region, including agrochemicals, pulp & paper, coatings, and others.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Defoamers Market:



The latest report is the first Defoamers market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Defoamers business sphere's functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic's present and future effects.



Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO, INC, COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC, Merck & Co.



The Defoamers market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Defoamers market operations and covers:



By Product Type:



· Oil Based



· Water Based



· Silicone Based



· Non-Silicone Based



· Alkyl Based



· Polymer



By Application:



· Pulp & Paper



· Oil & Gas



· Paints & Coatings



· Water Treatment



· Detergents



· Food & Beverage



· Pharmaceutical



· Agrochemical



· Textile



· Others



Regional Perspective:



The global Defoamers market has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Defoamers market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.



Report Highlights:



Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.



Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Defoamers market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



