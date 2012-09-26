Defoamers Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- A chemical additive which helps in reducing the foam formation in liquids used for industrial application is known as defoamer. A defoamer is also called as an anti-foaming agent. It has a wide application in industries. A defoamer is used to address both surface foam and foam formed in the air.



The global defoamers market is mainly driven by the growing demand from industries like petroleum, paint and coating and many more. Some other factors which are driving the global defoamers market include: government regulations regarding the use of VOC and eco friendly products. The dioxin free defoamers market is expected to grow in the coming years. Defoamers market is still recovering from the slowdown due to fewer paper mills and environmental issues and is expected to grow at a slow rate.



Huge opportunities exist for market players in the defoamers market as the defoamers market in Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid pace due to demands from emerging economies like China and India.



The global defoamers market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2011 which is expected to reach a market worth USD 2.93 billion by 2018. In the overall defoamers market, Europe is the biggest market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific due to growing demand from China and India is the fastest growing market for defoamers growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2012 to 2013 and is expected to match the market levels of Europe and North America by the end of 2018.



In the application segment, pulp and paper represents the largest application segment for defoamers; application in the petroleum industry is expected to grow at a steady rate of 2.7% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the key players in the market include: BASF, Dow Chemical Co, Nalco Co, Cognis Group, Crusader Chemicals and many more.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



