Defoamers Market Overviews to 2024 : Top Key Payers Are BASF, Dow, Ashland, Air Products, Evonik, Kemira, Wacker, Elementis Global, Clariant

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Defoamers market size is envisaged to be account for over USD 4.3 billion by the end of 2024 in terms of revenue. The worldwide defoamers industry is characterized by a huge application spectrum spanned by the pulp and paper, water treatment, paints and coatings, and the food and beverage sectors. The global defoamers market, in terms of the product spectrum, is segmented into three product types: water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based defoamers.



Defoamers market is poised to garner massive momentum in the upcoming years perhaps attributing to the mounting use of the product in vivid application sectors. For uninitiated, a defoamer is a chemical additive that minimizes the foam formation in umpteen industrial process liquids.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/854



The pulp and paper sector is likely to foresee noteworthy gains during 2016-2024 owing to the mounting use of defoamers across the sector. The product in pulp and paper manufacturing is brought to use as a surface active agent. As per reliable sources, the pulp and paper industry in 2015 accounted for a revenue share of USD 550 billion and is further expected to emerge out as one of the lucrative sectors for the defoamers market over the forecast period. This growth can be aptly credited to the burgeoning packaging demand along with the growing acceptance of door-step delivery and e-commerce industry.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. BASF

2. Dow

3. Ashland

4. Air Products

5. Evonik

6. Kemira

7. Wacker

8. BLUESTAR SILICONES (UK) LIMITED

9. Elementis Global

10. Clariant

11. Basildon Chemical Co Ltd - A Subsidiary of the KCC Corporatio…



The water-based defoamers are anticipated to observe high growth trends in the upcoming years due to their wide scale usage in the myriad application sectors such as pulp and paper, water treatment, and paints and coating. According to sources, the water-based products procured a substantial share in the global defoamer market during 2015 and is now expected to depict a CAGR of 4 per cent through 2024.



Additionally, water treatment sector, an irrefutable sector in its own, is claimed to accrue hefty proceeds in the near future. High inclination towards the environmental as well as health concerns has stimulated the growth graph of defoamers market over the years. The robust scale generation of water treatment chemicals across the industrial domain prompted the global wastewater treatment chemicals market to be valued at USD 25 billion in 2015. Apparently, the clean water drive is rendering positive effect on the product penetration.



Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/854



The food and beverages application sector since past few years has shown an exceptional growth graph. This growth is ascribed to the escalating development of the food and beverages additives market. It is prudent to mention that the food and beverages additives market registered a revenue share of USD 40 billion. Elevating use of the defoamers as additive to restrict the froth formation in the packaged foods would upscale the revenue shares by the end of 2024. However, the stringent FDA laws limiting the use of the chemical beyond the specified concentration would hamper the business growth of the market.



The regional segmentation covers:



- Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

- Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



Speaking in terms of the regional aspect, Asia Pacific is termed to stand out in the regional hierarchy of defoamers realm. As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the region acquired nearly one third of the overall market and has potentially swayed over the past decade. The growing pulp and paper market across the region led by Indonesia and Malaysia, would contribute to the boosting stats of the defoamers market in the APAC region. Having said that, Indonesia defoamers market is likely to surge at a growth rate of 5 per cent over 2016-2024.



Defoamers market is highly consolidated and marks the presence of prominent market leaders such as Dow Corning Corp., Bluestar Silicones, BASF SE, Clariant, and others. These players are said to take over one fourth of the overall industry share in the upcoming years.



Request For Discount of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/854



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



Browse More News –



Caustic Soda Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/07/2029160/0/en/Caustic-Soda-Market-valuation-to-exceed-32-06-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html



Titanium Dioxide Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/01/2010390/0/en/Titanium-Dioxide-Market-is-slated-to-surpass-27-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html