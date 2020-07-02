Defoamers Market to Hit US$4.3Bn to 2024 : Key Payers Are BASF, Dow, Ashland, Air Products, Evonik, Kemira, Wacker, Elementis Global, Clariant

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- The defoamer market from water-based defoamers are anticipated to observe high growth trends in the upcoming years due to their wide scale usage in the myriad application sectors such as pulp and paper, water treatment, and paints and coating. According to sources, the water-based products procured a substantial share in the global defoamer market during 2015 and is now expected to depict a CAGR of 4 percent through 2024.



As per Global Market Insights, Inc., report, defoamer market to reach USD 4.3 billion in 2024, increasing at an anticipated CAGR of 4% over forecast period. Additionally, the document also includes pivotal information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentation.



The pulp and paper sector is likely to foresee noteworthy gains during 2016-2024 owing to the mounting use of defoamers across the sector. The product in pulp and paper manufacturing is brought to use as a surface active agent. As per reliable sources, the pulp and paper industry in 2015 accounted for a revenue share of USD 550 billion and is further expected to emerge out as one of the lucrative sectors for the defoamers market over the forecast period. This growth can be aptly credited to the burgeoning packaging demand along with the growing acceptance of door-step delivery and e-commerce industry.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. BASF

2. Dow Corning Corporation

3. Ashland

4. Air Products and Chemicals

5. Evonik Industries AG

6. Kemira Oyj

7. Wacker Chemie AG

8. Bluestar Silicones

9. Elementis plc

10. Clariant

11. KCC Basildon



The food and beverages application sector since past few years has shown an exceptional growth graph. This growth is ascribed to the escalating development of the food and beverages additives market. It is prudent to mention that the food and beverages additives market registered a revenue share of USD 40 billion.



Elevating use of the defoamers as additive to restrict the froth formation in the packaged foods would upscale the revenue shares by the end of 2024. However, the stringent FDA laws limiting the use of the chemical beyond the specified concentration would hamper the business growth of the market.



