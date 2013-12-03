Degrassi's Daniel Kelly to Release Next Mixtape "Naught Again"

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Daniel Kelly a.k.a. Deph Naught has gained popularity as a rapper with his mixtape “Ready or Naught”. Prior to that, he was also popular as Owen Milligan from the famous Canadian TV Series, Degrassi. Daniel Kelly’s first mixtape was released in March 2012 which featured Deph Naught and various guest artist appearances such as Crooked I, Mikey B, Element, Lil’Dre, Ace and Royce Da 5’9. Deph Naught was introduced to the world of music at the tender age of 11 and ever since then he has been working tirelessly for the right opportunity. Deph Naught’s passion for rap music has encouraged him to win many battles all his way. From appearing in local talent shows to doing everything he can to prove his talent, Deph Naught had struggled a lot get here.



Deph Naught’s taste for music and lyrics is different in a way that he incorporates humor and intelligence in his music while he sends the message across with the right kind of satire and wit through his lyrics. “The Hero of Rhyme”, Deph’s single was a great kick off wherein he was applauded for the way he took his wit and wordplay to a different level altogether. This track was considered as homage to Hip Hop which remains to be his true passion forever. Deph is also known to have Eminem’s influence on his music and rap style.



It took over 10 years of dedication and hard work for Deph Naught to make his mark in the rap world. With the biggest strength, his own voice, Deph Naught undoubtedly is heading towards the top. His genuine love for hip hop had got him a unique opportunity of working with Shady Recording Artists, Crooked I and Royce Da’ 5’9. The official release date of “NAUGHT AGAIN” is December 30th 2013. Deph Naught’s fans and all music lovers can download the mixtape from the newly launched and official website http://www.dephnaught.com on the above mentioned date. The site has much more to offer to the fans – videos, live streams, interviews, twitter parties and much much more.



To know more about Deph Naught visit website http://www.dephnaught.com



About Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly born on May 25, 1992 from Mississauga, Ontario is most famous as Owen Milligan from the series Degrassi. Daniel Kelly is also working on building his rap career as Deph Naught.



Media Contact

Deph Naught

Email: BookDeph@canpr.ca

1 Yonge Street, Suite 1801

Toronto Ontario

M5E1W7

1-800-898-3412

Website: http://www.dephnaught.com



