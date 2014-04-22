Dehumidifier World Launches to Review and Rate Dehumidifiers for Consumer Use

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Humidity in the US is a serious issue it thickens the air to the point that it can be difficult to breathe, especially for children or the aged. The humidity in the air can also harbor pollutants, bacteria and virii and give them ideal conditions in which to breed, furthering the spread of disease. As a result, dehumidifiers are essential for homes with vulnerable individuals, and it’s important to buy the right dehumidifier to get the best features. Dehumidifier World is a website recently launched to help people make the right consumer choices with its in depth reviews.



The website regularly publishes reviews of dehumidifiers and is careful to follow a set format for easy cross comparison. The SPT SD-71E Dehumidifier Review (http://www.dehumidifierworld.com/spt-sd-71e-dehumidifier-review) for example lists its impressive capacity to shift as much as 70 pints of water from the air in a single day, while the Soleus Air DP1-30E-03 only manages 30 pints, but can cover an area of up to 215 feet.



To make cross comparison even easier, the homepage features a table of the best rated dehumidifiers, which can be sorted according to the rating, capacity, room size, energy star rating or price, so no matter what matters to users, they can prioritize accordingly.



A spokesperson for Dehumidifier World explained, “We’ve worked hard to make sure all the products we have reviewed can be easily compared because this is the process through which decisions are made. We list the unique features, advantages and disadvantages of every model so individuals can look through the league table in more detail should they wish to, and we also provide an editorial summary with our own assessment of the product, its value and place in the market. We update regularly, so users should check back often for new reviews.”



About Dehumidifier World

Dehumidifier World find out everything they can about how to keep homes healthy and clear of air pollutants and moisture which can aggravate respiratory issues like asthma. On the site, users can find many reviews of dehumidifiers, essential for a healthy living space, and regularly published articles that can help people improve the quality of life both for themselves and their families within the home. For more information please visit: http://www.dehumidifierworld.com