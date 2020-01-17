Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market 2019-2025 : Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands, Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market (Type - Breakfast, Main Course, and Snacks; Categories - Meat, Fish and Poultry, Pasta, Bakery Items, Dry Fruits and Nuts, Soups and Purees, Desserts, Gluten Free and Lactose-Free, and Other Categories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Preference for Adventure Sports among Consumers has Increased Demand for the Industry



Growing the number of camping enthusiasts is one of the major factors driving the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market globally. In addition, growing work-life stress and a rising preference for adventure sports among consumers has increased demand for dehydrated backpacking food. Dehydrated packaged foods such as pasta, noodles and dehydrated meat products, among others have experienced significant growth due to the rising number of consumers who prefer trekking and camping in recent years.



The global dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing per capita income and booming tourism industry over the forecast period. However, homemade products i.e. availability of substitutes are one of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, issues pertaining to the contamination of dehydrated food is another factor that is likely to affect the growth of this market over the forecast period.



North America Holds the Largest Share in this Industry



In terms of the region, the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among all, North America holds the largest share in dehydrated backpacking and camping food market. This is mainly due to the growing preference for adventure sports and increasing work-life stress among consumers in the region. Furthermore, rising participation in outdoor recreational activities has increased demand for dehydrated backpacking and camping food market in the North America region.



Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market: Segmentation



The report on global dehydrated backpacking and camping food market covers segments such as type and categories. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include breakfast, main course, and snacks. On the basis of categories, the sub-markets include meat, fish and poultry, pasta, bakery items, dry fruits and nuts, soups and purees, desserts, gluten-free and lactose free, and other categories.



Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Katadyn Group, Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands, Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A, Probar LLC, Costco Wholesale Corporation, OFD Foods, and LLC. Whole Foods Market IP, L.P., Trader Joe's, and other companies.



