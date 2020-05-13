Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Dehydrated Potato Products Market (Type - Low Salt Fries, Low Fat Fries Baked, Fries, Red Skin Potato, and Baked Dehydrate Potatoes; Flavor - Conventional Potato, and Sweet Potato; Raw Material Type - Natural, and Organic; Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Supermarket/hypermarket, Retail Stores, Online Sales, and Departmental Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rising Popularity of Dehydrated Potato Products



Potatoes are a rich source of potassium, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Potatoes are heavy, bulky, and sensitive to moisture. Thus potatoes require a considerable amount of space for storage and also need stable temperature and moisture conditions. Preservation of potatoes by dehydration solves storage problems. The rising popularity of dehydrated potato products for their taste, longer shelf life, and all seasonal availability led to the expansion of the dehydrated potato products market.



Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Inventing New, Tasty, And Delicious Products



Additionally, these products take less time to cook and also are easy to digest. The growing focus of manufacturers on inventing new, tasty, and delicious products drives the growth of the dehydrated potato products market. Further, dehydrated potato products are convenient staples that also led to domestic emergency food supplies for around 2/3 r-d of the global population. The demand for dehydrated potato products is very high and companies are attracting more and more consumers by inventing new tasty and delicious products.



In addition, the trend of making various shapes and designs in the dehydrated potato products propel the growth of dehydrates potato products market. McCain pioneered the field of making dehydrated potato products in different shapes and designs such as fries, smiley, tikka, and others. In 2017, McCain India launched Smile Pudina Chatka in its ready-to-cook snacks. It is a tangy new variant developed especially for the Indian market. These Smiles Pudina Chatka are crunchy potato treats and have crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. These are the perfect offering for the Indian population.



New Dehydrated Potato Product Launches Create Numerous Opportunities



Furthermore, the increasing demand for potato flakes in sauces, bakeries, soups, and ready-to-eat meals among other processed food products will augment the expansion of dehydrated potato products market. On the flip side, dehydrated potato products such as fries that are crisply fried in vegetable oil can lead to weight gain, heart disease, and diabetes hampering the growth of the market. The high calorie-content of dehydrated potatoes hinders the market growth. Moreover, new dehydrated potato product launches create numerous opportunities in the global dehydrated potato products market.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold A Dominant Share



Geographically, the global dehydrated potato products market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global dehydrated potato products market. The increasing demand for dehydrated potato products in Asian countries such as China, India, and others led to the expansion of the dehydrated potato products market in Asia-Pacific.



North America is anticipated to grow in the global dehydrated potato products market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the rising consumption of potato products. Potatoes are the leading food crop in the United States. Europe has significant growth opportunities in the global dehydrated potato products market owing to the availability of frozen and chilled fries and other shaped potato specialties from potatoes.



