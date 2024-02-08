DEI & Race: Moving Beyond Good Intentions to Meaningful Impact with Malia Lazu

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2024 -- In this episode, we will discuss how to implement authentic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. What is required to move from the intentions of DEI initiatives and racial equity to actualize meaningful impact? Tune in to New Legacy Radio, with host Christine J. Erickson, live on Tuesday, February 6th, at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT here: DEI & Race: Moving Beyond Good Intentions to Meaningful Impact



Malia D. Lazu is a tenured strategist in diversity inclusion, and author of From Intention to Impact: A Practical Guide to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (MIT Press, February 2024). Ms. Lazu will share key insight, including her framework and process for moving from intention to impact, and how to move beyond transactional initiatives, to authentic, transformative racial equity in the workplace.



She will also address some of the key barriers faced by companies, which limit the potential impact of DEI work. Ms. Lazu will outline the stages of DEI implementation and how to optimize this process to navigate beyond intentions, share ways to build belonging with communities, and the importance of creating Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and internal equity goals.



Tune in to New Legacy Radio live and on-demand here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062

If you have questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



About Malia C. Lazu:

Malia C. Lazu is an award-winning, tenured strategist in diversity and inclusion and a lecturer in the Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Management group at the MIT Sloan School of Management. She is former EVP and Regional President of Berkshire Bank and the creator of several accelerators designed to support minority-owned businesses in the Boston area, as well as the consultancy the Lazu Group. She's the author of From Intention to Impact: A Practical Guide to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (MIT Press, February 2024).



About Host, Christine J. Erickson:

Christine J. Erickson (she/her) is the founder of New Legacy Institute (NLI), the first and only policy institute focused on challenging the global culture and impact of pronatalism. NLI is also a social change platform for equity & inclusion in all domains, for people without children. The Institute aims to raise public awareness around pronatalist influences, and calls for the protected status of all reproductive experiences and relationship identities in public, corporate, medical and educational policy. Christine started her professional career in policy research & development, focused on international women's rights. She has consulted widely on policy initiatives focused on women's reproductive rights, gender equity, infrastructure development, and access to healthcare. She is an experienced leadership advisor and holds an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.



About The Show on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel:

New Legacy Radio is a social justice platform, which amplifies the diverse experiences of people without children, who comprise approximately one-third of the global population. The show aims to promote change through education and research, and addresses discrimination toward people without children, and the unprotected status of reproductive and relational identities. Tune in to New Legacy Radio, where our guests and listeners contribute to a more equitable and accountable world. Together, we can create new ways of being. New Legacy Radio airs live on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel every Tuesday at 10 AM Pacific Time. Listen live and on-demand here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.