Deion Campbell's New Book, "Ventilator" Shares His Experience Surviving COVID-19 at 26 Years Old!

Hampton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- At 26-years-old, Deion Campbell nearly lost his life to coronavirus. The previously healthy young man spent a total of 12 days on a ventilator fighting for his life. Inspiring the title of his latest publication "Ventilator." Now available as a #1 New Release on amazon.com



The professional photographer—known online as King Legend 757—is believed to be one of the very first to share their story in longform print, penning a firsthand account of the exhaustive battle many now face.



"My entire body felt like a furnace, it felt like all the oxygen in the room was just gone." Campbell said. "I decided to write this book as a letter written directly to the reader, people need to know what this is like."



Inside the title, readers will find Campbell's story to be exceptional; the young, healthy professional went from his work gracing high-volume ad campaigns, to nearly losing his life in rapid succession.



"Ventilator" was released on Campbell's 27th birthday, a remarkable reminder that no single age group can truly be safe from this virus.



As a proud survivor, Campbell hopes his story will allow others to appreciate what he experienced—a dark disease that drags its victims into desolation.



"Hopefully by sharing my pain, someone will wake up and realize this pandemic is real." He said. "We don't have to live in fear, but people should still be aware of what's going on and do their best to protect each other."



In addition to this title release, Campbell can be experienced through the launch of his own podcast on iheartradio. "King Legend Talks" infuses stories from his personal fight with celebrity interviews and hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams.



Campbell can be made available to media requests. His book can be purchased at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LT6JKMB/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_imm_t1_QCDUFbNFCM568



Contact: dcampbell7902@gmail.com

www.deioncampbell.com