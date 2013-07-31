3 Minute Update hosts VIP Lounge post ESPYs featuring Nelly

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Daily news show 3 Minute Update hosted its own Red Carpet and VIP Lounge at the Celebritry Sweat VIP Bash on July 17 this year following the ESPYs.



The party featuring Hip Hop singer NELLY, NFL legend Deion Sanders and more than 50 other athletes and celebrities was sponsored by Under Armor and Footlocker and was held to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of East LA.



The daily news show 3 Minute Update provides current content in a 3-minute format covering entertainment, sports, technology and gaming. Additionally, Celebrity Sweat is the hottest New Celebrity Fitness Campaign where fans get to go behind the scenes to see how their favorite stars train. The Brand uses Music and Sports to motivate and inspire people to make health and wellness a prioity. The newest episodes will feature Nelly, NFL star Deion Sanders as well as Matt Barnes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Grammy Award Winner Michelle Branch.



Stars supporting the brand at the event included Nelly (Hip-Hop Singer), Deion Sanders (NFL legend), DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers), Matt Barnes (Los Angeles Clippers), Torrey Smith (NFL), Quinton Aaron (Actor, The Blind Side), Terry Crews (Actor, Expendables 2), Gabby Douglas (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnastics), Billy Blanks (Fitness Guru), Big John McCarthy (UFC Official), Eva Tamargo (Actress, The Haves and The Have Nots), Kevin Sorbo (Actor, Hercules), Kyla Deaver (Actress, The Conjuring), Lindsay Hayward (WWE), Loni Love (Comedian/Actress, Chelsea Lately), RaVaughn (Music Artist), Sean Patrick Thomas (Actor, Save the Last Dance), Adrienne Bailon (Co-Host, The Real).



For more information, contact Jane Owen at jane@janeowenpr.com or 310-855-9600.