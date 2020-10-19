Deka Founder Dean Kamen Talks About Improving Lives Through Science and Technology on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Dean Kamen, founder and president of DEKA Research & Development Corp., will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"Dean Kamen is one of the most recognized and sought-after innovators of our time. He's made it his life's work to invent technology that improves the lives of others," Meek said. "These aspects alone account for Dean's iconic status in the science and technology communities and beyond, but he's also a fervent advocate for finding enjoyment in science, and sharing the gratification of innovation with the next generation. Dean is a leading voice inspiring future innovators and encouraging others to understand and listen to science."



Dean Kamen is the founder and president of DEKA Research &Development Corp. Examples of technologies developed by DEKA include the HomeChoice® portable dialysis machine, the iBOT® Mobility System, the Segway® Human Transporter, a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) funded robotic arm, a new and improved Stirling engine, and the Slingshot™ water purifier.



Kamen has received many awards for his efforts, including the National Medal of Technology in 2000 and the Lemelson-MIT Prize in 2002. He was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2005 and has been a member of the National Academy of Engineering since 1997. Among Kamen's proudest accomplishments is founding FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and FIRST Global, organizations dedicated to motivating the next generation to understand, use and enjoy science and technology.



"Fostering a greater understanding of revolutionary technological advancements is a necessity for our economic and social well being. So many advancements, especially on the medical front, are changing our quality of life yet not enough people have an understanding of and appreciation for those changes," Meek said. "Introducing the Next Steps Forward audience to a world-class innovator like Dean is an opportunity to educate others and a true privilege and honor."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



