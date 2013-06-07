Dekalb Apartments Announces Addition of Einstein Medical Center Employees to Preferred Employer Network Program

East Norriton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Dekalb Apartments, an apartment community professionally managed by Scully Company, announces the addition of the recently opened Einstein Medical Center in Montgomery County to their Preferred Employer Network Program. As part of the Preferred Employer Network Program, employees of the new hospital center are qualified to live at Dekalb Apartments, the popular Plymouth Meeting apartments, and are eligible for discounts on application fees and security deposits. Scully Company is proud to be partnered with another outstanding company in the Montgomery County and King of Prussia community.



As a new premium, medical destination in Montgomery County, Einstein Medical Center will provide many new healthcare services and resources that have previously been unavailable in the area. New healthcare services include advanced medical and surgical care for patients, diagnostic testing services, a neonatal intensive care unit, and 24 hour emergency care. Bringing an exceptional medical experience to the community of Montgomery County, Einstein Medical Center is located on 87 acres along Germantown Pike, in East Norriton, Pa, near the Dekalb Apartments. Equipped with private patient room, and providing advanced treatment options, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery County plans on meeting the ever-increasing demands of evolving medical technology.



Employers, part of the Preferred Employer Network Program, will be living in style, inside the Scully Dekalb apartments. Minutes away from popular restaurants, retail stores, and venues, residents living in the apartments will have easy access throughout King of Prussia and Montgomery County. Residents will be able to visit various points throughout the Greater Philadelphia area because they will be centrally located to Routes 202, 422, 309 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/dekalb-15.html