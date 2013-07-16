DeKalb Apartments in King of Prussia Now Offering Pet Friendly Apartments

East Norriton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- One of the hardest parts of moving, is finding a place to live that accepts pets. There should never be a time so desperate that renters have to leave their furry friends behind in order to move into a new apartment. That is why DeKalb Apartments in King of Prussia, PA is pleased to announce they are now offering pet friendly apartments. Instead of leaving a pet cat with a relative, renters can take their cat with them and live comfortably in a new apartment. Pets fees are one time only price of $300 per cat and are non-refundable. There is no additional pet rent per month. The cats must be declawed and neutered.



The way people live is evolving day by day. Now, more than ever, more renters are seeking pet-friendly apartments and DeKalb Apartments sees the value of offering pet friendly apartments. According to an Apartments.com national survey, compared to last year, there has been a 32% increase in the number of renters who own pets today. The statistics from this survey may also be a sign of an improving economy, as pet ownership declined during the 2008 economic collapse.



Even though renting with pets is on the rise, due to successful apartment complexes such as DeKalb noticing the growing trends in the industry, there are still many apartments that do not offer the same pet friendly access. If they do, they usually come with expensive fees and monthly deposits. 60% of people asked by Apartments.com national survey stated that they faced challenges looking for pet friendly accommodations. 63% of people asked in the survey said they found accommodations, but were forced to pay a hefty pet deposit and/or monthly fees. Pet policies can be a deal-maker or deal-breaker for many renters out there today. Luckily for them, DeKalb Apartments in East Norriton, PA have the accommodations they are looking for.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/dekalb-15.html