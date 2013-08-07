DeKalb Apartments in King of Prussia Now Offering Spacious Pool Where Residents Can Beat the Heat During Summer

East Norriton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This summer, Dekalb Apartments, King of Prussia and Norristown residents most popular apartments, have opened their spacious pool to all their residents to try and cool off to beat the heat. So far, June and July have been filled with great times of residents gathering by the pool, and now, DeKalb Apartments is inviting new residents to dive in on the fun. Sure, residents can spend the rest of the summer sitting inside with the air conditioning, but a more stylish and social way to beat the heat is relaxing at the pool with friends and neighbors.



The pool offers beautiful scenery, as it is surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant flowers. Before hopping in the pool, residents of the King of Prussia apartments can lay in one of the chase lounges and work up a tan. They can also enjoy an ice cold drink or read a book quietly, while sitting under an umbrella, on the spacious sundeck. Residents can throw their ear buds in and sunbathe to their favorite playlist, or hit a beach ball around, pretending they’re on vacation at the shore.



Hitting the pool is the perfect way to relax after a good workout. Before diving in, residents can spend a few minutes in the heated spa that is adjacent to the pool. Residents can either soak their achy muscles in the spa, or get some extra cardio, by swimming laps in the pool. Unlike many of the other Norristown apartment and rental communities, DeKalb’s pool remains closed to the public and is reserved for the exclusive use of the residents. The exclusive pool is just one of the many amenities that attract residents to DeKalb Apartments.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/dekalb-15.html.