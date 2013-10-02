DeKalb Apartments in Montgomery County Is Now Offering on-Site Personal Trainer to Residents

East Norriton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- DeKalb Apartments, managed by Scully Company, provides its residents with first-class services and amenities. With the colder months ahead and the outdoor pool closing, the DeKalb Apartments in Montgomery County are pleased to announce they have an on-site personal trainer to help their residents with fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Already possessing a 24-hour fitness center for residents to work out in at their convenience, personal trainers will provide those residents with direction on how to train their bodies and keep it in great shape.



The personal trainers at these local King of Prussia area apartments will work with residents to teach proper fitness by applying endurance, flexibility, balance and coordination exercises into a daily routine. Many individuals aren’t sure the proper way to utilize equipment or how to train by means of stretching and free-weight practices. The personal trainer will be there to guide residents who are looking for motivation and support, while providing maximum results to benefit the overall personal training experience. The fitness center is also equipped with elliptical trainers, treadmills, and weights.



These luxurious apartments near King of Prussia come equipped with spacious living areas and state-of-the-art features like climate control, granite counter tops, and high-speed internet access. For more of a community setting, there is a community room equipped with a kitchen/bar area, lounge seating, and a flat-screen, high-definition TV. This enables residents to communicate more frequently and provides them with a space in which to hold card games or get together and watch a prominent sporting event.



In season, DeKalb Apartments also has an outdoor pool with a spa to provide relaxation after any training session. For more information about the availability of apartments or how to take advantage of a personal trainer in the complex, please call 866-797-4510 today.



About Scully Company

For over sixty years, Scully Company has continued to bring generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/dekalb-15.html.