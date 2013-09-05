DeKalb Apartments in Montgomery County Now Has Newly Constructed Three-Bedroom Apartments Available

East Norriton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The DeKalb Apartment complex, managed by the Scully Company, is pleased to announce the availability of three-bedroom apartments. These 1,321 square foot apartments are fully equipped with a kitchen, four closets, two bathrooms, a spacious living area and a balcony. As a resident of the DeKalb Apartments, families, couples and individuals have access to high-speed internet, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool with a spa, a grilling area and the ability to house their pets.



This pet friendly community allows cats to be a part of the household. While dogs are not allowed on site, the atmosphere is serene and enables cat lovers to live in a friendly and relaxing neighborhood with their beloved pets. Each cat will cost $300 in a non-refundable fee and each apartment is allowed a maximum of two cats, making DeKalb an affordable attraction and one of the finest pet friendly apartments near King of Prussia. There are also no additional pet rent fees after the initial deposit.



A stylish complex for apartments in the East Norriton area, DeKalb is located just less than six miles away from the King of Prussia Mall. With more than 400 stores and restaurants, and seven elite department stores, the King of Prussia Mall is a premier shopping facility for all residents in the tri-state area. With more than 40 eateries, including Morton’s Steakhouse, and stores like Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Burberry and Tiffany and Co., residents of the DeKalb apartments have this all-in-one shopping and restaurant destination at their fingertips.



Possessing a wide range of amenities, easy access to major highways for the work commute, and spacious living situations for renters of one, two or three bedroom apartments, DeKalb Apartments is one of the most attractive places to live in Montgomery County. For more information or to take a virtual tour of the complex, please visit the website or call 866-797-4510 with any questions.



About Scully Company

Over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/dekalb-15.html.