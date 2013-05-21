DeKalb County Georgia Releases New FEMA Flood Maps

St Cloud, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Second Look Flood, an expert flood vendor and mapping analysis company, offers updated FEMA maps and tools to help homebuyers and homeowners more accurately determine their flood risk. Second Look Flood goes far beyond traditional automated mapping programs of banks, lenders and insurance companies, which only approximate a property’s location.



New flood maps and preliminary data provides the public an early look at their home or community’s projected flood risk. “FEMA is in the process of updating Flood Maps in every state,” says Bryan Baumann, senior mapping analyst. “Each year, thousands of homeowners that are wrongly placed in the high-risk flood zone, and those that should be there might not have adequate coverage when a flood does occur. Everyone should know about these updates.”



Well-trained mapping analysts manually research each property using multiple resources. An aerial overlay is constructed showing the property on the newest FEMA flood zone maps. Amendments are also identified, such as a Letter of Map Corrections (LOMC’s) – which are often missed by automated systems. “Every homebuyer and homeowner deserves the peace of mind of a well-trained mapping professional working on their behalf,” Baumann adds.



A Second Look Flood LLC flood determination and report includes:

- Visual Evidence showing the property’s FEMA flood zone.

- An official Flood Determination on the FEMA Standard Flood Hazard Determination Form (SFHDF).

- Preliminary and Advisory Flood Map research.

- Letter of Map Correction (LOMC) information that may include the client’s property and/or other properties nearby, including information on how to apply for a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA).

- Expert analysis detailing the client’s specific situation and options.

- Ongoing assistance if a customer has further questions and/or concerns.



About Second Look Flood

Second Look Flood is a leading flood vendor located in St. Cloud, MN. The company offers the newest FEMA Flood Maps, Flood Risk Reports with overlay and Flood Determination, Preliminary and Advisory Map research, and Nationwide Service. FEMA is in the process of updating Flood Maps in every state. For more information, FAQs, flood facts and more, visit http://www.secondlookflood.com­. For questions, call Second look Flood at 1(320) 224-4180.