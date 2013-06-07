DekoFino Offers Ceramic Hardwood Flooring Options

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Deko Fino is offering consumers ceramic hardwood flooring options that combine both the beauty of hardwood floors and the ease of maintenance of tile. This remodeling company in Newport Beach has a wide variety of solutions for homeowners that are both beautiful and functional.



DekoFino offers a variety of innovative products for kitchen remodeling in Irvine. One of the newest and most popular is ceramic hardwood, an ingenious blend of the best qualities of ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. This product is perfect for bathroom remodeling in Irvine, kitchen flooring or any space requiring easy clean-up and hard surface wear capability.



Hardwood flooring is a popular choice for homeowners, but they soon find that hardwood is somewhat temperamental and requires routine maintenance and care to keep it looking its best. Many homeowners who enjoy the look of hardwood floors do not appreciate the hours of work required to polish, buff and protect these floors.



Now, with ceramic hardwood, homeowners have a new and exciting option. Ceramic tiles are made to look like hardwood and applied to the floor much as regular Travertine or Mexican tile products. Homeowners gain the beauty and appearance of hardwood but actually have a tile product that can be cleaned easily.



Ceramic hardwood is ideal for homes with children or pets and stands up to high traffic, spills and other mishaps. Even if the floor is flooded with water, ceramic hardwood will retain its beauty and durability. It also provides a cool and soothing feel in warm weather.



Understanding that homeowners looking for kitchen remodeling in Orange County often face a variety of challenges, Deko Fino offers expert home remodeling services to homeowners. Homeowners who undertake this challenge on their own are often in for a lot more than they bargained for. Those who need bathroom remodeling in Orange County may run afoul of building codes and other problems if they attempt to do the work themselves. In short, remodeling in Orange County is much more complicated than it may appear.



This is one reason why hiring an expert for home remodeling in Orange County is so critical. DekoFino, a remodeling company in Newport Beach, has the expertise, knowledge and skill to complete any job of kitchen remodeling in Newport Beach quickly and cost-effectively, leaving the homeowner to simply enjoy the new space.



DekoFino can help with any project involving remodeling in Irvine by offering the latest products and quality, professional workmanship. DekoFino will work with homeowner from design conception to execution, providing free design consultation services and professional installation and clean up. With DekoFino, homeowners can put aside their worries about remodeling and focus on the beauty and livability of their new spaces.



About DekoFino

DekoFino is owned by Patrice Belkowiche, a designer who integrates European and Northern African design elements into his projects. With free home design consulting and professional remodeling service, DekoFino has quickly become a leading Orange County remodeling company due to quality designs and professional installation services.



