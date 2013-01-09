Del Millers Announces Pre-Launch Giveaway for Weight-Loss Book and Coaching Videos

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- For a limited time, Dr. Del Millers has announced the Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Manual and three coaching videos will be available at no cost to online customers (http://www.therapidfatlosschallenge.com). To be officially released on January 21, 2013, the book and videos will explain how to get lean and stay that way. The manual provides a scientific approach to fitness and building a lean body. A paperback copy of the book is included with the free package, plus three coaching videos that cover some of the main points in the book.



Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Manual is designed to help readers understand how exercise and food impact fat-burning in the human body. It also covers how lifestyle habits such as meal patterns and frequency affect fat loss and overall metabolism, while the ways in which the body breaks down stored fat to use as energy are also explained. The purpose is to get readers to understand how to accelerate both weight loss and fat loss with a nutrition and physical training plan.



Using information based on modern clinical research, Dr. Del’s fitness manual discusses why only focusing on weight loss could cause someone to gain weight. It also explains why short ten-minute bouts of exercise could be more effective for fat burning than longer sessions. In addition, the videos outline the five most important principles for a fat loss program to be effective. A results-focused session on how to plan meals and training are covered.



The fitness package incorporates three videos. Video number one is entitled Why Weightloss Programs Cause you to Gain Weight, while video number two, Train Less, Eat More & Never Gain Weight Again, and number three, The Rapid Fatloss Three Phase Plan, are also being offered for free with the book ahead of the official release. These videos also detail the unconscious neurological patterns all humans have, which control 40% of daily activity. The concept that these can be reprogrammed is the idea behind Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Manual and videos.



The book and video set is being offered for free until January 21. Shipping and handling costs still apply. For more information on Dr. Del Millers and his physical fitness programs, please visit http://www.drdelmillers.com/



About Dr. Del Millers

Dr. Del Millers is an author, entrepreneur, and professional speaker with international recognition in fitness, nutrition, and personal growth. He is also a master instructor of kung fu and tai chi chuan, as well as a professional dancer and “drug free” bodybuilder. Dr. Del has appeared on DR 90210 (E-Entertainment TV), magazines, and newspapers throughout the United States and Australia. A PhD Nutritionist, he is also an internationally syndicated nutrition columnist and author of the new Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Manual .



