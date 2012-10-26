Top-Selling Amazon Fiction Author Delaney Rhodes Releases Vampire Dental - Veneers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Amazon Top-selling fiction author and native Houstonian, Delaney Rhodes, has a new release and it crosses several genres. Vampire Dental – Veneers, a Chelsey Bloodworth, DDS Novella, artistically combines crime, suspense and detective work with a suspenseful vampire story sure to please readers of every age group.



Ms. Rhodes said, “October, 2012 is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as part of that effort, I am donating 100% of all proceeds from the sale of Vampire Dental -Veneers to my Aunt Ruby who is currently fighting the fight.”



Ms. Rhodes has set up a Chipin page for anyone who would like to donate directly to her Aunt Ruby’s fund. For all donations, regardless of size, Ms. Rhodes will provide the donor with a signed cover flat of Vampire Dental – Veneers. For donations over $10.00, she will also include a FREE eBook via Amazon’s Kindle platform.



To donate directly to her Aunt Ruby’s fund, just click here: http://vampiredental.chipin.com/aunt-rubys-fight-against-breast-cancer



“Cancer is a true villain – affecting families, finances and friendships. Currently three of my four aunts are battling some form of cancer. I don’t think there is anyone out there who hasn’t been touched in some way by cancer,” said Ms. Rhodes. “I just want to give back where I can and however I can. This is an opportunity for my readers to partner with me to TAKE A BITE OUT OF BREAST CANCER.”



About Delaney Rhodes

Of Irish and English descent, Romance Author Delaney Rhodes is a native Texan from birth. She is a Graduate with double Majors from The University of Houston, in Law and Writing. She has two teenage daughters, and is married to an entrepreneurial Husband. Three of her favorite people, are her three rescued Russian Blue cats; Sebastian, Sasha, and Sissy. The family would not be complete without “13?, an adopted Bearded Dragon.