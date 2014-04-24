Delaware Based Auto Parts Company Automotive Parts Unlimited Now Has New Items in Stock

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Automotive Parts Unlimited, a company that provides auto parts Delaware, Maryland and other east coast car mechanics and fans can rely on, has just announced that they have new and restocked items in their inventory.



For example, the company now stocks a new Dana OEM front outer axle stub for the 2004, 2005 and 2006 Ford F450 truck, or the F550 Dana 60. In addition, for customers who are looking for axle shafts Pennsylvania area Automotive Parts Unlimited has several parts back in stock. These include the 447-2741 and the 447-2742 front axle shaft for the 2003 to 2008 Dodge RAM 1500, 2500, and 3500 AAM.



Since the day the company opened for business back in 2002, it has strived to offer the best selection of automotive parts including driveshafts New York and other area car hobbyists and enthusiasts can afford. The company boasts the most comprehensive listing for front driveshafts and axle shafts in the country, and it carries a wide variety of parts for vehicles that were built from 1957 to 2013—although currently the biggest sellers are from cars and trucks built in the 1980s.



As an article on the company’s website noted, mechanics and other customers trust Automotive Parts Unlimited because they have such a terrific selection of parts combined with affordable prices and outstanding customer service. For example, if customers are unable to find specific car parts NJ area Automotive Parts Unlimited will custom order anything that is not already in stock.



“When you order a part from us, you can depend on getting it delivered promptly and affordably, and because quality matters, you can depend on getting an exceptional driveshafts, axle shafts or differential parts,” the article noted, adding that they have almost everything in stock in their Lakewood, New Jersey warehouse for same or next-day shipping.



“From tail lights and wheels, to transfer cases and OEM propellers, we’ve got the quality auto parts Delaware and other residents need at prices that can’t be beat.”



About Automotive Parts Unlimited

Automotive Parts Unlimited can quickly and affordably ship the highest quality auto parts to Maryland hobbyists and mechanics alike. From do-it-yourselfers or a professional in need of a specific high-quality auto part fast, customers can rely on Automotive Parts Unlimited to have it in stock and for a great price. For more information, please visit http://www.automotivepartsunlimited.com/