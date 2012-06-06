Delaware County Plumbing Company Announces Hiring New Dispatcher

Broomall, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- With many business owners still regarding the business climate as hostile, and unemployment still hovering near ten percent, one plumbing and heating company is continuing to expand. Wm. Henderson Heating and Plumbing, with a service area covering Delaware County and the Mainline regions, instated a new dispatcher and customer service representative on Monday, May 21, 2012.



The new dispatcher, Kim Makovec, comes on from another dispatcher position at a more distant plumbing and heating company. “I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and helping customers get the plumber or HVAC technician that they need,” Makovec said.



Dispatchers like Makovec are responsible for managing the company’s fleet of vehicles and the service technicians who drive them. In plumbing and HVAC operations, such dispatchers are also frequently the first line of communication for customers. By assessing customers’ needs and location, a dispatcher can find the vehicle in the area which can respond quickest to the emergency.



“We’re excited to have a new member on our team,” says Michael Henderson, President of Wm. Henderson, Inc. “We work hard to provide the best customer service possible to our customers, and having the help of another dispatcher in that goal will enable us to more quickly meet the needs of our customers.”



About Wm. Henderson, Inc.

Wm. Henderson has been providing HVAC and plumbing services to Delaware County and Mainline residents since 1977. Headquartered in Broomall, Pa., the company is the winner of the 2012 Carrier President’s Award and is a member of the Philadelphia-Suburban Gas Exchange, Small Business Association of Delaware County, Marple Business & Professional Association, the Philadelphia Suburban Association of Plumbing Contractors, and the National Association of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors.



Their fleet of plumbers and HVAC technicians are available for emergency service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and their business features a project-cost model as opposed to traditional hourly fees. Visit http://www.wmhendersoninc.com for more information.