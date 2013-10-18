Delaware Used Cars Expert Public Auto Auction Shares Auction Benefits and Buying Tips

New Castle, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Delaware Public Auto Auction, an indoor automobile auction house, recently released a list of reasons why visiting an automobile auction can be beneficial. The auction house also shared a number of things to consider when buying a car from an auction.



According to Delaware Public Auto Auction, individuals who purchase automobiles from auctions can save huge amounts of money.



Additionally, auction houses always check the cars that they sell to ensure that they are in good condition. Delaware Public Auto Auction has “preview times.” In this way, the warehouse opens a few hours before the bidding process begins so that buyers can inspect the cars that they are interested in buying.



Lastly, auction houses usually have all types of cars, including custom and vintage automobiles, available at all times. For example, Delaware Public Auto Auction’s range of car brands includes BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Kia, Lexus, and Mercedes.



While auctions can offer buyers exciting deals on used vehicles, it is also very easy to buy a disappointing automobile, as well. Auction house cars may have accident histories that the buyer might not be aware of, so buyers are encouraged to always check Carfax before buying.



For the past few years, Delaware Public Auto Auction has conducted car auctions for Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company holds two live auctions each week, one on Thursday at 7 p.m. and another on Saturday at noon. Buyers are invited to inspect the cars two hours before the auction begins.



Individuals interested in learning more about Delaware Public Auto Auction can visit the company’s website for more information. Social media users can subscribe to Delaware Public Auto Auction’s frequent updates on Twitter and Facebook.



About Delaware Public Auto Auction

Delaware Public Auto Auction is a locally owned and operated business. The company has two live auctions each week that are held indoors—rain or shine, the auction is always on time. Delaware Public Auto Auction’s live auctions are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. with inspections beginning two hours prior to the sale. For more information, please visit http://www.dpaa2.com