Delay Pills - A Solution to Premature Ejaculation

Springfield, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Delay pills are now available to provide a solution that is formulated to prevent premature ejaculation. The 100% natural formula is completely safe and is available without a prescription.



Enabling men to last up to 10 times longer during sex, the pills offer a noticeable improvement within a week, according to clinical research. It is estimated that millions of men suffer from the problem. It can lead to a fear of intimacy or other anxiety-related performance issues, while relationships can go downhill as a result.



The Delay pills help control when ejaculation occurs. They work by controlling the release of chemicals into the bloodstream. Premature ejaculation happens when these are released too quickly, while the pills control the mechanisms in the hypothalamus, in turn controlling the movement of chemicals into the blood. A blend of various extracts, piperine, and zinc among other ingredients are included in Delay.



Working without any loss in sensitivity, the pills enable men to feel as much pleasure as their female partner. They also help to regulate the process of ejaculation. Close to 92% of men who have tried the product, according to research, have seen an improvement in stamina, while over 80% report being cured of premature ejaculation after using Delay for at least three months.



To get the full effect, two pills per day are required. Each bottle includes 60 pills, a one month supply. Orders are shipped via airmail and arrive within five to 10 days, anywhere in the world. A 60-day money back guarantee is offered, as the company is confident the pills will prevent premature ejaculation, but is determined to keep its customers satisfied.



Delay is available online now. To find out more or place an order, please visit www.delayp.com.



Contact info:

Nicholas Westerdale

sales@delayp.com

DelayP llc

129 E Third Street,

Springfield, 45504 OH

United States

Phone #: +1 (321)749-9621



About DelayP llc

DelayP llc are specialist on-line suppliers of herbal medication for premature ejaculation treatment through herbal supplements.