Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares over potential securities laws violations by Delcath Systems and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) concerning whether a series of statements by Delcath Systems regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Delcath Systems, Inc. reported that its annual Net Loss increased from $30.89 million in 2011 to $51.87 million in 2012.



Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. declined from $11.30 per share in February 2011 to $1.11 per share in November 2012.



Then on Delcath Systems, Inc. announced that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 16-0 against recommending the company's Melblez kit therapy for treatment of hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.



Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. declined from $1.505 per share on April 29, 2013, to $0.406 per shares on May 3, 2013.



On May 7, 2013 NASDAQ:DCTH shares closed at $0.475 per share.



