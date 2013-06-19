Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased NASDAQ:DCTH shares and continuously have held any of those shares since at least 2010, was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Delcath Systems, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain statements that were made between April 21, 2010 and May 2, 2013.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier against Delcath Systems, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ:DCTH stocks concerns whether certain Delcath Systems officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that Delcath Systems, Inc. violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or allegedly failed to disclose thatthe Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for Melblez Kit (Melblez (melphalan) for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System), for the treatment of patients with unresectable ocular melanoma metastatic to the liver contained risks including substantial and severe toxicity and deaths associated with the drug's adverse reactions and that the Company's manufacturing facilities were in violation of Current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP").



On February 22, 2011, Delcath Systems disclosed that it had received a "refusal to file" letter from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"). Shares of Delcath Systems declined from $11.30 per share on Feb. 18, 2011 to $6.29 per share on Feb. 25, 2011.



On April 30, 2013, the FDA published briefing documents ahead of a May 2, 2013 meeting by the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee.Shares of Delcath Systems declined from $1.51 per share on April 29, 2013, to $0.78 per share on April 30, 2013.



Then on May 2, 2013, Delcath Systems, Inc. announced that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 16-0 against recommending the company's Melblez kit therapy for treatment of hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) declined from $1.505 per share on April 29, 2013, to $0.406 per shares on May 3, 2013.



On June 18, 2013, NASDAQ:DCTH shares closed at $0.453 per share.



