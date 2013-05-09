Delectable New Books Serve Up Secrets of Hearty Turkish Home Cooking

Sunnyside, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- While millions around the world enjoy Turkish cuisine, few resources exist to teach laypeople how to prepare and enjoy truly authentic dishes. However, thanks to a new series of six cookbooks, anyone can now dish up a myriad of Turkish meals that taste as good as they do in the homelands.



The ‘The Secrets of Hearty Turkish Home Cooking’ series, by Murat Yegul, currently has three volumes on the market with a further three due for release soon. Boasting a mouth-watering collection of entrees, side dishes and desserts, the authentic cuisine of the Ottoman Empire can now be enjoyed by anyone.



Synopsis of series:



This is a step-by-step never-fail recipe book for the food out of this world, with easily found ingredients... Meet the centuries old Turkish kitchen and enjoy the recipes...



Turkish meals are simple to prepare, easy to cook, hearty to live long and delicious to die for.



Each volume contains soup, meat, stew, kebab, cold plate, salad, meze, borek, pilaf and dessert recipes together.



As the author explains, the books were driven by the growing popularity of Turkish cuisine.



“While it’s some of the best tasting food in the world, there are hardly any resources that teach regular people how to prepare authentic Turkish meals at home. This forces people to satisfy their cravings only at restaurants or by vising the country itself,” says Yegul.



Continuing, “This is why we wanted to teach people how to adapt Turkish cooking to their own home kitchen. All of the ingredients and techniques are totally authentic; allowing for a cultural experience the palate will never forget!”



Response to the series’ first three volumes has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, since their release, the books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Being originally from Turkey and living in the US, it is hard to find the authentic Turkish Recipes when we want. I'm not a professional cook nor an expert in the field. As a regular person who cooks Turkish Food occasionally, I've found this Turkish Recipe book extremely helpful. The main reason is the step by step pictures of making each recipe,” says A. Kirtok, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “I wanted to surprise my wife for her birthday and cook something special and different. Unfortunately she is especially particular with her food so I figured Turkish was similar to Greek and I would be playing it safe. This recipe book was fantastic and my wife and I were both surprised at how tasty the dishes were. This was especially surprising since we are Greek! Now the only problem now is that my wife wants me to cook more often.”



With the books’ popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Secrets of Hearty Turkish Home Cooking’, volumes one, two and three are available now: http://amzn.to/18NospY



About Murat Yegul

The author of this book Murat Yegul is a city planner, an advertising man and a cook. He founded Format Advertising Co. in 1979 and has been working as a president and chief creative director. In 2004, he started together with his wife Fatos, the Gourmet Catering Co., located in Ankara, Turkey. He combined his skills at this cookbook project. He designed the book, cooked the dishes, took the photos step by step, formulated the recipes after multi tests and wrote this book, to unveil these great tastes.