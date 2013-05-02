Delectable Spirit II: Jackie Spencer Releases Second Book of Dark, Lusty & Tragic Poetic Tales

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Since she first broke onto the literary scene five years ago, Jackie Spencer has garnered a bold reputation for her dark and tragic poetic-style tales. Steeped with lust, dark drama and a hint of classic prose, readers around the world have hailed her work ‘unputdownable’.



Quenching readers’ thirsts for more, Spencer is back with her second volume – ‘Delectable Spirit II: The Darker Side’.



Synopsis:



An entertaining and alluring collection of short poetic stories and poems! Haunted spirits telling their tales. Timeless literature with a modern take sprinkled with classical influences. Dark dramatic verses with spiritual aspects.



Haunting, compelling and emotionally arousing! ‘Reluctant souls That find it hard to move on Crying out in agony Their lonely death song Clinging to earth They as mortals once called home Icey cold fingers of death I feel Chilling me to the bone’. White witches and black witches sharing their brew Werewolves and vampires, with lots of lusty crew Dark alluring commentary are just to name a few. Throw in a psycho that murdered his wife, and then add just a bit of sugar and spice.



If you are a fan of Edgar Allan Poe You are sure to enjoy this good read!



As the author explains, her latest book takes readers into a world that is deeper and darker than they could have ever imagined.



“My first book contained what I believed was very dark poetic prose. However, I think this latest book tops it. Readers are in for a chilling read that is hauntingly satisfying,” says Spencer.



Continuing, “It’s all about creating vivid imagery and allowing people to see things in their mind that they’ll never experience in reality.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I enjoy everything about her writing as she is one in herself. Deep in her heart the abuse just pours from her thoughts. I love everything about her and she inspires me to be able to know of the angels that are there for us,” says Art Powell, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Josh, was equally as impressed. He said, “Being a fan of the darker side of literature this book of verse is nonstop reading material. Miss Jackie tells just how dark life can be but doesn't leave you depressed. Love it and I defiantly suggest this for anyone who likes the darker side ;)”



With its popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Delectable Spirit II: The Darker Side’, published by CreateSpace, is available now.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://delectablespirit.vpweb.com



About the Author: Jackie Spence

Jackie Spencer, born in Evansville Indiana. Now resides in Fort Myers, Florida. Jackie majored in business specializing in Real Estate Sales with a love and talent for writing literature and poetry.



Newly released Feb 2013 Delectable Spirit II "The Darker Side".



Working on a special Halloween Edition to be released in Fall of 2013. "Delectably Wicked Halloween".