Delete Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon Shares Testimonials from Satisfied Clients - Why iDelete

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Delete—Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon, a tattoo removal salon in Boston and Phoenix, recently announced the addition of “Why iDELETE,” a place to share client testimonials on its website. The stories talk about each patient’s decision to remove their tattoo and how it changed their lives.



“Just as obtaining a tattoo is a personal decision, removing one is also very personal,” stated an article on the tattoo removal expert’s website. “Every tattoo tells a story celebrating hopes, aspirations, and sometimes poor judgment. The reasons for having a tattoo removed are as varied as the tattoo itself, but it is a personal decision that inspires change in our patients' lives.”



According to the stories posted on Delete—Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon’s website, many of the salon’s patients regret their tattoos for various reasons. Some of the most common sentiments that patients express include remorse over misspellings, less-than-stellar artwork, or the inability to receive a job or promotion due to visible tattoos. A picture of the tattoo accompanies each story so that readers can visualize the artwork described.



For example, in one story, “Drunken Nights,” the owner of a knuckle tattoo explained that he made the decision to get the tattoo when he was drunk and angry. Since then, he felt too embarrassed to explain the tattoo in public places and was even fired from his job. Another patient described her regret at getting a tattoo of a former boyfriend’s name in the story “Ex Tattoo.” Although the tattoo is now covered, she wanted to get the tattoo removed because she is recently engaged. Old memories of the past were too difficult to move on.



Delete—Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon offers complimentary consultations to anyone interested in getting their tattoo removed. Housed in a sleek comfortable environment, the salon incorporates the latest in state-of-the-art laser technology with a trained team of certified medical professionals. Delete also performs sun and age spot, birthmark, and freckle removal, along with therapies that enhance the ink removal process like nutrient infusions and B-12 boosts. Delete’s specially trained medical professionals are experts in pain management and offer numbing, injectable and topical, so that the treatment is essentially pain free.



Individuals interested in learning more about Delete—Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon and its services can visit their website for additional information. Visitors are also welcome to contact the tattoo removal salon in Phoenix or Boston with questions about its services and subscribe to its Twitter and Facebook accounts for frequent updates.



About Delete—Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon

With locations in Boston and Phoenix, Delete is a modern and hip tattoo removal salon. They offer the latest technology and medical experience to comfortably provide expert laser tattoo removal at affordable pricing. In addition to tattoo removal, the salon provides premier services for pigmented lesions, such as birthmarks, sun spots, and age spots. Delete financing offers prepaid packages, payment plans, and single treatment payment options which make it easy to choose this salon for the tattoo removal process. For more information, visit http://www.deleteitnow.com