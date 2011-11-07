Delhaize Group Flexing Its Muscles with Muscle Brownie

Northridge, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Delhaize Group, which operates Food Lion, Hannaford Bros, SweetBay, Harvey's and Bloom in the United States, is now proud to offer Lenny and Larry's Muscle Brownies.



Food Lion, Hannaford Bros, SweetBay, Harvey's and Bloom will feature a selection of four All-Natural, High-Protein Muscle Brownie flavors, including Triple Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream and Caramel Walnut.



“Joining forces with a great retailer like Delhaize Group marks Muscle Brownie and Lenny & Larry's first big push to the Eastern part of the United Sates,” says Barry Turner, CEO and Founder of Lenny & Larry's and former American Gladiator. “We are proud and extremely excited about this opportunity to offer our all-natural healthy snacks to the Food Lion, Hannaford Bros, SweetBay, Harvey's and Bloom customers looking for great products at great prices.”



Lenny and Larry's healthy protein brownies contain 20g of high quality protein and are 100 percent all-natural, low in cholesterol and contain no trans fat, no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners.



“With Delhaize selling our Muscle Brownies at an Every Day Low Price, it means that more and more people will be eating healthier,” noted Don Croutch, President of Lenny and Larry's. “This is another sign that people are moving toward a healthier lifestyle and choosing all natural, fresh baked, high protein snacks over artificially flavored extruded protein bars. Baked is better and as we like to say ‘Think Outside the Bar!’”



Muscle Brownies are currently on the shelves of top retailers around the country, including Kroger, GNC, Whole Foods, HEB, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ralphs, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Sam's Club, Dierbergs, Harmon's, United Super Markets, Max Muscle, The Sports Authority, Life Time Fitness, Bally Total Fitness, Gold's Gym and many others including The Paradies Shops (Airports), Robeks, Smoothie King and colleges and universities.



Lenny & Larry's other products include The Complete Cookie, a healthy protein cookie and vegan winner with 15g protein, high fiber, all natural, no high-fructose corn syrup, no dairy, no animal products and six great tasting flavors along with Muscle Muffins, the best tasting all natural, high protein muffins on the market. These healthy snacks can all be found at www.lennylarry.com.



About Lenny & Larry’s

In 1993, former American Gladiator “CYCLONE” and a good friend decided to create and market high protein muffins, cookies and other all natural baked goods. Today Lenny and Larry’s creates the best tasting line of Muscle Brownies, Muscle Muffins, The Complete Cookie and other snacks currently available on the market. Lenny & Larry’s mission is to continue to create and distribute healthy baked goods as well as to encourage physical fitness and a healthy diet. For more information about Lenny & Larry’s please visit http://www.lennylarry.com/home