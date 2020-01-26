Delicate Software Solutions' Latest HR Software Becomes the Premier Option in UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2020 -- HR Management systems offer companies newfound assistance and simplicity in a task that has traditionally been convoluted. Many of these systems provide a multitude of functions that can adequately attend to the needs of any company. One that has garnered a lot of attention lately is Delicate Software Solutions' EasyHR. It is being called the premier choice for HR Software in Dubai.



When designing this HR System, Delicate Software Solutions' focused on providing a streamlined experience to their users. As a result, they offer unbridled simplicity, despite the quantity of the features and functions available. Through the software, companies can easily manage employee records. This includes basic details, contact information, salary, passport and other such intricacies. The HR system has an in-built database that allows for storing of this information.



Many are recommending it as the top HR Software in Abu Dhabi due to its payroll features too. EasyHR not only takes care of the HR operations, but also offers payroll calculation functionality. Calculating the salary of the entire workforce takes no more than a single click. Reports can also be produced and stored, as well as email pay slips.



Delicate Software Solutions paid close attention to the needs and requirements of a modern company. They incorporated many features they felt have become a vital necessity for any workforce. They believe that any HR software in UAE should be able to perform these tasks.



What sets them apart is the simplicity and streamlined approach they have employed. Despite the many functions EasyHR can do, it is designed to remain simple and easy to operate. As a result, it offers a nice balance between effectiveness and usability.



Delicate Software Solutions wishes to further innovate and improve their HR system. They also plan to continue providing customers with assistance even after they have purchased the software. Their customer-first approach has been one of the major reasons behind their consistent success.



About Delicate Software Solutions

Delicate Software Solutions are an IT company established in 2013 and operating in Dubai, UAE. They offer quality business software solutions. They have more than 3000 happy customers using their software solutions & services. Keeping customers first in mind, they always prioritize after sales support. DelicateSoft Team has in depth knowledge and experience in review of the business logic and implementation of technical solutions for local businesses in UAE. For more information: https://www.delicatesoft.com/hr-software.html



