Delivering Dream Bathrooms - ClassicClawfootTubs.com

Meridian, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- There are few times during the day when people feel totally relaxed or fresh. When they wake up in the morning and when they are in the bathtub. Studies show that the mind relaxes at these times and body feels energetic. The alluring atmosphere of a stylish and relaxing bathroom retreat makes one feel amazingly vibrant after a nice bath. That is why it is necessary to make sure that the bathroom space is something that inspires the mind.



Helping people do this are the people at ClassicClawfootTubs.com who make the bathing space become a haven of style, artistic craftsmanship and soothing ambience. Their clawfoot bathtubs and antique tub faucets recreate the lavishness in bathroom spaces. They help customers to create a unique and personal bathroom space that puts the new clawfoot tub with its Black Pearl finish as a beautiful focal point. They are now offering this brand new faux bathtub exterior finish on all their cast iron tubs. It is one of a kind faux painting finish called the ‘Black Pearl finish’ which gives a stunning look to any cast iron tub. Classic Clawfoot is one of the exclusive tub sellers who are offering this beautiful finish.



ClassicClawfootTubs.com features:



- Finest quality cast iron tubs

- Exclusive black pearl finish on all cast iron tubs

- Antique bathroom vanity and other accessories that go with it

- Vintage design bathroom

- Varied choices of vessel sinks, shower enclosures and supply lines

- Latest model bathroom designs

- Clawfoot bathtubs

- Antique tub faucets



“The customer feedback for this finish has been amazing. People absolutely love these tubs. They help the homeowner to create that unique, one-of-a-kind bathroom focal point.” Eli Fry



Classic Clawfoot can bring all of your bathroom space dreams into reality at a very nominal price that fits any kind of budget. Furthermore, they offer free shipping on all orders whether it's a farmhouse sink or a couple of large cast-iron clawfoot bathtubs that is ordered.



The result of their work is like being instantly transported into one’s own personal spa-like oasis. It’s a sure way to impress all those who are near and dear. Classic Clawfoot specializes in modern and vintage reproduction clawfoot tubs, clawfoot tub faucets, freestanding pedestal tubs, fixtures, and the bathtub plumbing to go with it.



Media Contact:-

Name: - (Eli Fry)

Phone Number:- 888-752-3027

http://www.classicclawfoottubs.com