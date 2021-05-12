Delivering Idyllic Results with QuickBooks SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- As a general recommendation, data of three to five years should ideally be kept in a file. When that limit is reached, a new company file can be created and lists could be carried forward from the previous file.



SuperCondensing a QuickBooks data file boosts performance, prevents data corruption, stabilizes networks, frees up space on a hard drive, a backup and more.



Apart from a better performing system, it also helps stay well below the 14,500 name limit for Pro and Premier, which makes updating to newer versions of QuickBooks easier and faster.



SuperCondensinga data file reduces its size by as much as 80 percent, which proves much more effective than the QuickBooks' built-in Condense feature.



"The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service has been reportedly used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks, this service will allow users to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history.



Additionally, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory. Only the SuperCondense service will work in such cases.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



