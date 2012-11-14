Delivery Across the Blood-Brain Barrier - New Market Report Now Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Delivery Across the Blood-Brain Barrier"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- The blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the blood cerebrospinal fluid barrier (BCSFB) exist to protect the brain, stringently regulating the passage of substances in and out. This report examines the ways in which these natural barriers may be overcome or circumvented to ensure that drugs can reach their intended target in the brain.
Scope
- Understand the functions of the blood-brain barrier and the reasons why it presents a significant challenge in development of CNS drugs.
- Identify the five main strategies for maximizing the delivery of drugs to the brain.
- Understand the scientific basis of the most promising and recent technology advances.
- Identify the companies that are at the cutting edge of each type of delivery technology.
- Assess which types of delivery technology are best suited to which types of drug and therapy area.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Increasingly, drug delivery specialists are harnessing endogenous BBB mechanisms such as receptor-mediated delivery pathways with nano-enabled platform technologies to improve the uptake and targeted delivery of substances into the brain.
Improvements in intranasal delivery devices and advances in formulation technologies have enabled researchers to deliver a wide range of substances in therapeutic doses into the olfactory regions. Medical device companies Kurve Technology, Impel NeuroPharma, and OptiNose have all developed devices that are compatible with intranasal delivery.
Chemical modification (e.g. lipidation and cationization) can be used to improve passive delivery across the blood-brain barrier but is rarely used in isolation. Permeability enhancers can be used to transiently disrupt the BBB to allow the passage of drugs into the CNS, but they have yet to be fully validated in the clinic.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which delivery technologies can be considered for a drug that needs to achieve high CNS penetration?
- What types of chemical modification have been applied and how successful have these been?
- What role can nanotechnology play in CNS drug delivery?
- How well validated are the delivery technologies and which are supported by data from human trials?
- Are there in indications in which the problems of blood-brain barrier penetration can be circumvented by direct injection or implantation?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Advances in Delivery to the Central Nervous System
- Drug Delivery Device Market to 2017 - Metered Dose Inhalers and Infusion Pumps to be Key Revenue Generators
- Innovations in Drug Delivery - Broad-based Proprietary Technology Platforms to Address Delivery Efficiency and Improve Patient Compliance
- Central Nervous System Drug Delivery Specialists
- Oral Drug Delivery Market to 2017 - Out-licensing Proprietary Technologies for Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules to Drive Revenue Growth
- Innovations in the Delivery of Peptides
- Encap Drug Delivery - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Advanced Oral & Parenteral Drug Delivery Technologies Players, Products & Prospects to 2015
- Labor And Delivery - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market (2010 - 2015)