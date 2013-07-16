Delivery for All Announces New Restaurant Delivery App

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Delivery For All has announced the release of their new mobile app, enabling food lovers everywhere to ditch their takeout menus in exchange for an easy to use smart phone app. The app brings hundreds of restaurant delivery menus together into one place for easy ordering. “We want ordering of delivery food to be a simple process,” says Trevor Way, owner of Delivery For All. “That’s why we’ve created our new mobile app, and why we’re expanding across the nation as quickly as possible. People deserve great delivery food at a great price, without having to sift through tons of takeout menus or search for dozens of individual delivery restaurants online.”



While pizza delivery is still king, Delivery For All offers tons of different options for delivery; like Chinese, Italian, Thai, Indian, bbq, burgers, and yes, even pizza. Their free mobile app is the perfect way to order delivery from home, the office, or while on the go. It’s available for download in the Apple and Android stores, or you can download it online at: http://www.deliveryforall.com.



About Delivery For All

Founded in 2013, Delivery For All is an online and mobile solution for ordering restaurant delivery. The company offers restaurants a marketing network, increased online presence, and an online ordering solution for its customers. If you would like to add your restaurant (for free) to the Delivery For All network, please email deliveryforall@gmail.com.



