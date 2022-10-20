Delivery Innovation in the Retail Industry Witnesses Dominance of Players Including Amazon, Magazine Luiza, and Mercado Libre, Among Others – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Delivery Innovation in Retail – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The report highlights the key trends, top companies, and key strategic initiatives vendors are taking to strengthen their positions. Delivery methods have undergone fundamental changes driven by technological advancements, increasing competition, and rising consumer expectations.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many consumers shifted their spending from brick-and-mortar stores to online and are continuing to demand the fast and convenient delivery of products to their doorsteps. This has put a significant strain on retailers and delivery companies working to fulfill last-mile deliveries. As competition in the retail industry intensifies, retailers are adopting new strategies to provide a convenient shopping experience to consumers. Many retailers are introducing innovative delivery solutions in a bid to differentiate themselves from the competition.



Delivery Innovation in Retail Trends



The main trends shaping the delivery innovation in retail theme over the next 12 to 24 months are covered in this report are:



Technology trends

- Autonomous delivery vehicles

- Drones

- Automated warehousing

- Blockchain

- Computer vision

- RFID solutions



Industry trends

- Ecommerce

- Quick commerce

- Automation of supply chains

- COVID impact on supply chains



Consumer trends

- Sustainability



Delivery Innovation in Retail Companies



- Amazon: Amazon has been a pioneer in delivery and logistics, making it popular among and changing the delivery landscape, and customer expectations, and forcing other retailers to speed up the pace of innovation. In October 2021, Amazon announced the opening of a new first-of-its-kind robotics manufacturing facility in Massachusetts to take its in-house robotics development forward.

- Magazine Luiza: Magalu's acquisition of eNotas, an automated invoice generation platform, has helped the retailer streamline customer receipts. It is integrated with the Magalu app to be used by other acquisitions to bridge the gap in capabilities.

- Mercado Libre: Last-mile delivery must be strong for any ecommerce player in Latin America, as difficulties arise due to the underdeveloped road infrastructure in many parts of the region, especially areas that are not urbanized.

- Walmart: Walmart has integrated its supply chain and runs most operations from procurement to warehousing, packaging, and distribution operations in-house. In October 2021, furniture retailer Home Depot partnered with Walmart to utilize this service and offer customers two-day delivery on smaller items such as paints and brushes.

- Ocado: In 2021, it invested GBP10 million in Wayve technologies, a provider of automation technology for vehicles. Ocado is testing this technology and it plans to integrate autonomous vehicles into its shipping process, especially for last-mile deliveries.

- Tesco: Tesco has taken steps to build a sustainable delivery network by incorporating electric delivery vehicles into its fleet. In October 2021, it partnered with EO Charging, a UK-based company that provides electric charging services, to bring in 30 delivery trucks to cover short-range deliveries.

- Majid-Al-Futtaim

- Alibaba

- Big Basket



