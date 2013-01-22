Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Dell Inc. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:DELL shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:DELL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:DELL investors.



On Monday, January 14, 2013, rumors surfaced that Dell Inc is said to be in buyout discussions with private equity firms.



Shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) jumped from 10.92 to $12.74 per share on Monday and closed at $12.28 per share. NASDAQ:DELL shares continued to increase on Tuesday to as high as $13.22 per share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:DELL shares at $16.00 per share. In addition, NASDAQ:DELL shares traded in 2012 as high as $18.16 per share. Furthermore, Dell’s financial performance improved over the past recent years. In fact, Dell Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $52.9 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2010 to over $62.07 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Feb. 03, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from over $2.63 billion to over $3.49 billion. Additionally, shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Grew from as low as $8.41 per share in February 2009 to as high as $18.16 per share in February 2012.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Dell Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



