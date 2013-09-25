DelMarSurfCamp.com Offers All Inclusive Surf Vacations in Pacific Coast Village of Nosara, Costa Rica

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Surfing is a hobby enjoyed by people all over the word. Surfing was a central part of ancient Polynesian culture for centuries, and after the first Europeans explored the Pacific islands, the hobby grew in popularity around the world.



Today, people travel from all over the world to experience the joy of surfing. Del Mar Surf Camp in Costa Rica is one place they go. Known as one of the best surfing spots in Costa Rica, Nosara offers breathtaking scenery and a relaxed setting where anyone can learn the joys of surfing.



Del Mar Surf Camp was one of the first surfing companies in Costa Rica. Founded in 2003 by local Maria del Mar Alfaro, Del Mar Surf Camp has built a reputation as one of the best surfing camps in the country. The camp was initially only open to women, but today, there are plenty of co-ed lessons available for both genders to try.



At DelMarSurfCamp.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about Del Mar Surf Camp, including all of the surf camp locations and packages currently available. A spokesperson for DelMarSurfCamp.com explains what makes the surf camp so popular among men and women of all ages:



“DelMar Surf Camp has a number of unique advantages over other surf camps. First, we have three locations in some of the most unique Pacific Coast villages of Costa Rica, including Playa Hermosa in Jaco, Playa Santa Teresa in Mal Pais, and Playa Nosara in Guanacaste. Each location offers excellent swells for beginner and advanced surfers as well as breathtaking scenery. But what truly sets Del Mar Surf Camp apart is its commitment to student learning. There are no more than two students per instructor, making it easy for anyone to learn how to surf in a relaxed environment.”



The DelMarSurfCamp.com website lists the packages and camps available for surfers of all skill levels. There are camps available throughout the year and packages are available for singles, couples, and families.



In addition to offering surfing lessons, DelMarSurfCamp.com offers stand up paddle boarding, yoga classes, horseback riding, and other relaxing activities. Packages can be catered according to the unique needs of the visitor and full contact, payment, and ordering information for Del Mar Surf Camp can be found at DelMarSurfCamp.com.



About DelMarSurfCamp.com

DelMarSurfCamp.com is the online home of Del Mar Surf Camp, a surf camp with three locations on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. The surf camp is one of the oldest running camps in Costa Rica and offers complete surfing and travel packages for men and women. For more information, please visit: http://delmarsurfcamp.com